Seven Signs You Might Be Depressed

Everyone has their ups and downs, but when you feel like you’ve got more downs than ups, it’s time to ask more questions.

For men, it’s easier under the guise of “boys will be boys” to have one more drink than it is to address our emotions head-on. And, it’s more socially acceptable (or maybe excusable is a better word) for a man to eat more, drink more, sleep more, have promiscuous sex, be quiet, angry, stressed, or function as an all-around loner. But, despite the usual order, men deserve to thrive too, and some things we excuse as masculine might actually be signs of a deeper issue.

new-piktochart_31003531 (1).png

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains sips black coffee, writes in the first-person (except when crafting a bio) and thinks best with a blinking cursor. His first name is Dwight, but that's a secret. Everything else can be found on his blog, DaddingDepressed.com, a match for men in the dark.

