Get Sunny With The Best Of June 2018

Why Am I So Angry All The Time?scream

“You’re in a small story, get a big story!”

Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, And How To Live In The Age Of Suicidedeath-2421820_1920

“We cannot depend solely on shallow interactions and passive communication through the mirage of connectedness that we call the internet.”

How To Be A Father Of Twofullsizeoutput_10f

“I don’t want to parent like a production line.”

Welp, I Did It: How To Shave Your Balls Safely With MANSCAPEDpear how to shave your balls manscaped

“I lived simply by the motto, ‘doesn’t show, let it grow.’ And, boy did I. My wedding night was spent looking for a needle in a haystack.”

“We All Need That Person; For Me, It’s My Wife”molly-belle-73279-unsplash

“Humans expect from us and judge us and are disappointed in us, and all of that makes revealing our vulnerabilities to them that much harder.”

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains sips black coffee, writes in the first-person (except when crafting a bio) and thinks best with a blinking cursor. His first name is Dwight, but that's a secret. Everything else can be found on his blog, DaddingDepressed.com, a match for men in the dark.

