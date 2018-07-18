Get Sunny With The Best Of June 2018

Why Am I So Angry All The Time?
“You’re in a small story, get a big story!”
Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, And How To Live In The Age Of Suicide
“We cannot depend solely on shallow interactions and passive communication through the mirage of connectedness that we call the internet.”
How To Be A Father Of Two
“I don’t want to parent like a production line.”
Welp, I Did It: How To Shave Your Balls Safely With MANSCAPED
“I lived simply by the motto, ‘doesn’t show, let it grow.’ And, boy did I. My wedding night was spent looking for a needle in a haystack.”
“We All Need That Person; For Me, It’s My Wife”
“Humans expect from us and judge us and are disappointed in us, and all of that makes revealing our vulnerabilities to them that much harder.”
