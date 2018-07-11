INFOGRAPHIC: The Suicide Stats You Need To Know

What can you do to combat today’s suicide epidemic? It certainly can feel like it’s slipping away from us, out of our control. And it’s often that we don’t know what to do.

The simplest thing you can do is learn.

Know the stats. Share the stats. Defeat the stats.

Suicide Stats

