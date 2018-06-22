Marriage, Kids, Money, Humor, Podcasting And Magazines: These Dads Do It All

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately. The following links are the websites, blogs, and podcasts by some of my newest friends. I had the privilege to hang out with each of the creators a few weeks ago at a Dads’ Conference. Please take a moment to check out what they’re doing. It’s good stuff.
Marriage, Kids, And Money
“It’s time to strengthen your family tree and live financially free.” Check out the blog and podcast.
The Dad Experience Podcast
A podcast by dads, for dads.
Kzoo Dad
Life is heavy. This blog is light.
David Stanley
This guy does it all.
STAND MAGAZINE
The best tagline: “The magazine for men who give a damn.”
Send me your favorite links at doug@daddingdepressed.com, and, if I dig it, I’ll feature it!