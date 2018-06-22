Marriage, Kids, Money, Humor, Podcasting And Magazines: These Dads Do It All

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately. The following links are the websites, blogs, and podcasts by some of my newest friends. I had the privilege to hang out with each of the creators a few weeks ago at a Dads’ Conference. Please take a moment to check out what they’re doing. It’s good stuff.

“It’s time to strengthen your family tree and live financially free.” Check out the blog and podcast.

A podcast by dads, for dads.

Life is heavy. This blog is light.

This guy does it all.

The best tagline: “The magazine for men who give a damn.”

Send me your favorite links at doug@daddingdepressed.com, and, if I dig it, I’ll feature it!

Advertisements