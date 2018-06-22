Marriage, Kids, Money, Humor, Podcasting And Magazines: These Dads Do It All

Categories Resources & Reviews, , , , , , , , , , , , Leave a Comment on Marriage, Kids, Money, Humor, Podcasting And Magazines: These Dads Do It All

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately. The following links are the websites, blogs, and podcasts by some of my newest friends. I had the privilege to hang out with each of the creators a few weeks ago at a Dads’ Conference. Please take a moment to check out what they’re doing. It’s good stuff. 

Marriage, Kids, And Money

“It’s time to strengthen your family tree and live financially free.” Check out the blog and podcast.

The Dad Experience Podcast

A podcast by dads, for dads.

Kzoo Dad

Life is heavy. This blog is light.

David Stanley

This guy does it all.

STAND MAGAZINE

The best tagline: “The magazine for men who give a damn.”

Send me your favorite links at doug@daddingdepressed.com, and, if I dig it, I’ll feature it!

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains sips black coffee, writes in the first-person (except when crafting a bio) and thinks best with a blinking cursor. His first name is Dwight, but that's a secret. Everything else can be found on his blog, DaddingDepressed.com, a match for men in the dark.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s