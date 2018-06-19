Infographic: How To React When A Friend Tells You They’re Depressed

Categories Mental Health, , , , , , , , Leave a Comment on Infographic: How To React When A Friend Tells You They’re Depressed

Many people don’t know how to appropriately respond when a friend or family member opens up about depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts. And, too often, mental illness is a conversation-killer when it needs to be a conversation.

As a potential support to someone with a mental illness, how do you keep the dialogue healthy, helpful, and open when someone you love shares their darker side? Here are a few principles I’ve learned from having been on both sides of the conversation. Hopefully, they help.

new-piktochart_30981971 (2).png

SEE ALSO: How To Love Someone With A Mental Illness

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains sips black coffee, writes in the first-person (except when crafting a bio) and thinks best with a blinking cursor. His first name is Dwight, but that's a secret. Everything else can be found on his blog, DaddingDepressed.com, a match for men in the dark.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s