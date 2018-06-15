Below The Belt Grooming, A Dad’s Unconditional Love, Self-Esteem, And Suicide Talk

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.
MANSCAPED: #1 In Men’s Below The Belt Grooming And Hygiene
Because a Bush in office is so early 2000’s.
How Our Dad’s Unconditional Love Made Us Bulletproof
Ah…the dad I aspire to be. Way to go.
How To Raise My Self-Esteem If I Hate Myself
Long read but worth it. You got 12 minutes, right?
I Work In Suicide Prevention, And This Is What People Need To Know
Let’s talk!
Why “You Are Loved” & “Please Reach Out” Are Crappy Things To Post After Someone Has Died By Suicide
A good read for both supporters and strugglers.
Send me your favorite links at doug@daddingdepressed.com, and, if I dig it, I’ll feature it!