Below The Belt Grooming, A Dad’s Unconditional Love, Self-Esteem, And Suicide Talk

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

Because a Bush in office is so early 2000’s.

Ah…the dad I aspire to be. Way to go.

Long read but worth it. You got 12 minutes, right?

Let’s talk!

A good read for both supporters and strugglers.

Send me your favorite links at doug@daddingdepressed.com, and, if I dig it, I’ll feature it!

Advertisements