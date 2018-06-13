May The Force Be With THE BEST OF MAY 2018

Categories Monthly Bests, , , , , , , , , , , , , , Leave a Comment on May The Force Be With THE BEST OF MAY 2018

I’m happy to announce Dadding Depressed continues to grow in its readership. May was my highest month yet in views! Here are the most read articles of the month:

One Family’s Resolve To Combat Suicide A Step At A Timemartins-zemlickis-57243-unsplash

“Even when it doesn’t end in suicide, mental illness is a life-killer.”

The Horrific Day My Daughter Was Bornfullsizeoutput_43

“’I’m going to check your cervix now,’ a nurse told Lindsey as my wife wailed and writhed on the hospital bed.

Without warning, the nurse whipped open the door and yelled into the hall.

‘She’s at ten centimeters!’

It was go-time.”

Is Your Husband Depressed? Look For These SignspabloISYOURHUSBANDDEPRESSED

“Many men are depressed–most just don’t know it yet.”

You’re Not Perfect And You Don’t Have To Beelena-taranenko-548580-unsplash

“Get this through your stubborn, stone skull: you are not perfect and you don’t have to be.”

Do You Have A Fixed Or A Growth Mindset?oliver-schwendener-257822-unsplash

“This life is not about proving ourselves. It’s about improving ourselves.”

Have something you want me to write about? Visit my Contact page!

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s