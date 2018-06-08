How To Be Loved By Everyone; Think Of Suicide Survivors, And 4 Great Hairstyles

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.
How To Be Loved By Everyone
Hint: it doesn’t happen through a perfect profile picture. You might actually have to interact with others.
4 Great Hairstyles For Men
I’ve always been a straight gel guy. Simple. But, lately, I’ve been experimenting.
CDC: U.S. Suicide Rates Have Climbed Dramatically
What is going on?
After Kate Spade’s Death, Think Of The Survivors
“Those still in this world but contemplating an exit must know that their feelings of self-worthlessness are not shared by those who love them.”
Your Children Are Not Your Children
Finally. Some truth we can dig.
Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!