Saturday! Catch Dadding Depressed At “The Better Man, Better Dad” Conference

Partnership For Dads is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting fathers, children, and families through a variety of workshops, lectures, activities, and events. Through their programming and collaborations with existing organizations, they work to help fathers become more involved parents and build stronger families.

I am honored to be a part of two live panels hosted by STAND Magazine at this years’ Partnership For Dads conference. It is THIS Saturday, June 9th in Waterford TWP, Michigan. One panel will be addressing men and depression while the other will be discussing the world of blogging.

Tickets are still available!

Dads, if you’re able to make it, definitely connect with me! I don’t get out of the house often.

What will I Learn?

The Fathers Conference presents workshops, panel discussions, lectures, and forums designed to help fathers and families discuss and learn on issues that help them build stronger families.  We start and end the conference as one large group for the Keynote and Closing remarks. The rest of the day lets dads choose what they want to hear about in each session.

Where is the Conference?

Oakland Schools Education Service & Conference Center

The conference is held at the Oakland Schools Education Service & Conference Center, 2111 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48328.

Click here for map and directions.

How much does it cost?

All day (8:00 am to 3:10 pm) is only $25 for EARLY registration.  Price is $30 at the door.

  • Special offers:
    • Bring along 2 Friends (3 for $60)
    • Buy a table for 6 for $100
  • I can’t make it, but please accept my donation to permit another father to attend at no cost.

Your registration includes a Continental Breakfast and Lunch.

Partnership for Dads is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit.  Ticket purchases and all donations are tax deductible.

How to Register?

Please note that no refunds will be permitted after 5/31/2018.

 

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

