How To Keep Going When Hope Is Lost, Make Better Coffee In 30 Seconds, And Be A Thriving Dad In A World Of Zombies

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately. This week, I’m sharing articles of mine that have been published on the web!
Jesus Was A Bore, Right?
Flannel graphs weren’t the first to depict Jesus as one-dimensional.
How To Make Better Coffee In Just 30 Seconds
All about the art of the bloom.
How To Keep Going When Hope Feels Lost
A reflection on the life of Winston Churchill, and an encouragement to you.
What Do You Think About That? That Word, That.
Sometimes, I rant.
How To Be A Thriving Dad In A World Of Zombies
Don’t just go through the motions. Be a dad.