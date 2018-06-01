How To Keep Going When Hope Is Lost, Make Better Coffee In 30 Seconds, And Be A Thriving Dad In A World Of Zombies

Categories Resources & Reviews, , , , , , , , , , Leave a Comment on How To Keep Going When Hope Is Lost, Make Better Coffee In 30 Seconds, And Be A Thriving Dad In A World Of Zombies

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.  This week, I’m sharing articles of mine that have been published on the web!

Jesus Was A Bore, Right?

Flannel graphs weren’t the first to depict Jesus as one-dimensional.

How To Make Better Coffee In Just 30 Seconds

All about the art of the bloom.

How To Keep Going When Hope Feels Lost

A reflection on the life of Winston Churchill, and an encouragement to you.

What Do You Think About That? That Word, That.

Sometimes, I rant.

How To Be A Thriving Dad In A World Of Zombies

Don’t just go through the motions. Be a dad.

 

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s