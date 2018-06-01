How To Keep Going When Hope Is Lost, Make Better Coffee In 30 Seconds, And Be A Thriving Dad In A World Of Zombies

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately. This week, I’m sharing articles of mine that have been published on the web!

Flannel graphs weren’t the first to depict Jesus as one-dimensional.

All about the art of the bloom.

A reflection on the life of Winston Churchill, and an encouragement to you.

Sometimes, I rant.

Don’t just go through the motions. Be a dad.

