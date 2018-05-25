Goal Setting For Couples, What Your Child’s Brain Does When You Read Them A Story, And The Wonder Of StumbleUpon

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

StumbleUpon.com/stumbler/daddingdepressed

This week, I discovered the wonder of StumbleUpon. Meet me there!

How To Roll Up And Cuff Your Pants

I read somewhere that especially tall, lanky guys can rock the cuffed pants. I’m tall and lanky and this is a great resource.

What’s Going On In Your Child’s Brain When You Read Them A Story

Oh, this is good. Real good. Sure, I feel guilty for ever letting my kid watch TV, but I’m also inspired to continue reading books with him!

Annual Goal Setting Sheet For Couples

Having a third in your marriage can be helpful. That’s why you should print a goal sheet.

Synonyms For 95 Commonly Used Words

think believe the thesaurus synonym dictionary is a great excellent resource refuge to which every writer wordsmith should adhere to cling.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

