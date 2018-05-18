Americans Are Lonely, A Depression-Relieving Exercise, And The Mindset That Shapes Your Life

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

Fixed vs. Growth: The Two Basic Mindsets That Shape Our Lives

I saw myself littered throughout this article. And, not necessarily in a good way.

This Revolution In Our Understanding Of Depression Will Be Life-Transforming

Slap me and call me Levi because it’s in my genes.

Anchor.fm

I don’t fully understand it yet, but I like it.

Americans Are A Lonely Lot, And Young People Bear The Heaviest Burden

Yes.

This Type of Exercise May Help Relieve Depression

Don’t get me wrong, I’m pretty strong but…yeah, I’m not.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

