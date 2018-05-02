Watch: A Brief History Of Mental Health Awareness Month

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness month, I wanted to write a brief history of the annual event. In doing my research, I stumbled upon this video by Justin Paul Nizza. It is more thorough and in-depth than I had the energy to be.

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

