Why Boys Can’t Be Girlish, Today’s Problem With Masculinity, And My Hometown Representing

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite links I’ve found lately

A look at Winston Churchill written by yours truly.

Interesting.

Number 44. So proud.

Another interesting read.

It’s hard to plant seeds without knowing how your kids might blossom, but we can try.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

Photo by Andrew Worley on Unsplash

Advertisements