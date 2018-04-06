What Not To Say To Someone With An Eating Disorder, Building Your Testosterone And A Slippery Slope

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

Build Your Action Plan

For the person who needs help taking the next step toward mental health.

OneStep 2 i-Type Camera

I want one.

What (not) To Say

Wise words on what not to say to someone you think might have an eating disorder.

5 Ways To Boost Your Testosterone

The featured picture in this post looks just like me…eh not really.

thriftbooks

This is dangerous. A slippery slope.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

