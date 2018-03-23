Introverts Guide To Happiness, Time Travel Explained, And The Problem Of Lonely Men

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.
Guys, We Have A Problem: How American Masculinity Creates Lonely Men
Friendship matters.
12 Things Introverts Absolutely Need To Be Happy
Yep. Yessir. Uh-huh. Definitely. Amen. Preach!
Time Travel Explained In Less Than One Minute
I’ve spent too much time looking into time travel. If…only…there was a way…to get that time back…?
25 Things You Loved from the 2000s – But Have Already Forgotten
Speaking of time, there’s not enough of it between me and my pink Razr.
60 Powerful Quotes That Make You Think
What can I say–I’m a quote guy.
Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!