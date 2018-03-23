Introverts Guide To Happiness, Time Travel Explained, And The Problem Of Lonely Men

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

Friendship matters.

Yep. Yessir. Uh-huh. Definitely. Amen. Preach!

I’ve spent too much time looking into time travel. If…only…there was a way…to get that time back…?

Speaking of time, there’s not enough of it between me and my pink Razr.

What can I say–I’m a quote guy.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

