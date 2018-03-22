Here Are 6 Great Projects I’ve Been Working On Lately

Categories Thoughts & PonderingLeave a Comment on Here Are 6 Great Projects I’ve Been Working On Lately

From the personal blog. Check it.

D. Doug Mains / Freelance Writer

Well, to my shame, it’s been a bit since I’ve posted on my personal website. But, it’s not all that bad. I’ve still been cranking out content and steadily building a repertoire. To get you up to date, here are 6 awesome projects I’ve been working on.

242 Community Church

I have thoroughly enjoyed being a regular contributor to 2|42’s blog. To have a consistent outlet for my meanderings of faith has been a refreshing opportunity. Plus, it’s always fun to rock the boat (ark?) of comfortable Christians (myself included) with posts like Do Christians Really Have To Read That Much Of the Bible? while encouraging the despairing with ones like How To See Light In A Season Of Darkness.

Virtuous Coffee

For months (and I mean months), I made my pour-over coffees daily before facing the blinking cursor, never once considering I could actually write about…

View original post 464 more words

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s