Here Are 6 Great Projects I’ve Been Working On Lately

D. Doug Mains / Freelance Writer

Well, to my shame, it’s been a bit since I’ve posted on my personal website. But, it’s not all that bad. I’ve still been cranking out content and steadily building a repertoire. To get you up to date, here are 6 awesome projects I’ve been working on.

I have thoroughly enjoyed being a regular contributor to 2|42’s blog. To have a consistent outlet for my meanderings of faith has been a refreshing opportunity. Plus, it’s always fun to rock the boat (ark?) of comfortable Christians (myself included) with posts like Do Christians Really Have To Read That Much Of the Bible? while encouraging the despairing with ones like How To See Light In A Season Of Darkness.

For months (and I mean months), I made my pour-over coffees daily before facing the blinking cursor, never once considering I could actually write about…