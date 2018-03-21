3 Essential Things You Need To Take On Spring Vacation

I need a vacation.

My feet have been dragging through the day-to-day monotony, and the fact that I still can’t spell monotony without the help of a computer infuriates me more than usual.

I can spell ambiguity and Tyrannosaurus and accommodation, but that one S.O.B. of a word, monotony, shames me every time. I inevitably trip over the cluster of O’s and, licking my literary wounds, I wonder how I ever dreamed of being a respectable writer.

Isn’t that life?

You strut through each day without thinking until a red line appears, shaming you, and you realize what you’ve been working on all this time feels fruitless. You’ve been peddling on a stationary bike. You’ve been hiking up a hill that never peaks. You’ve been pouring yourself into your family, your job, your friends, your creative endeavors, your routine, and then all of a sudden, you’re dried up, in need of a ten-day hiatus to Hilton Head Island.

That’s where I’ll be going this weekend, and Friday really can’t come soon enough.

Alongside The Passage by Justin Cronin, the Ray-Bans Lindsey gave me on our wedding day and my collection of above-the-knee shorts and collared pull-overs, wrinkled from winter storage, I’ll be leaving my stress, anxiety, and depression behind, and packing these three essentials:

The freedom to rest

The discipline to remain present

And the joy of revitalization.

Wherever you’re going for Spring vacation (even if it’s just the living room) be sure to pack the same. Don’t let depression or anxiety spoil a good vacation. Spring is about new life. Rest, remain present, and revitalize. Doing so is a freedom, a discipline, and, most importantly, a joy.

I spelled revitalization correctly, by the way. All by myself.

Where are you going this Spring? How will you apply the freedom to rest, the discipline to remain present, and the joy of revitalization?

Photo by Francesca Tirico on Unsplash

Advertisements