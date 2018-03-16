Delete Social Media Accounts, A 31 Day Challenge, And Talking About Sex Addiction

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

How To Make A Clean Break With The Clingiest Social Networks

Because they don’t let you go easily. Here’s how to actually delete accounts.

Shocking Stats Reveal Decline Of American Men

Sobering.

Female Sex Addiction

The Mental Illness Happy Hour podcast talks about things you don’t.

31 Day Prayer Challenge

Praying for others is a good practice to help you get out of your own head.

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

Photo by Buzz Andersen on Unsplash

 

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

