Delete Social Media Accounts, A 31 Day Challenge, And Talking About Sex Addiction

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.
How To Make A Clean Break With The Clingiest Social Networks
Because they don’t let you go easily. Here’s how to actually delete accounts.
Shocking Stats Reveal Decline Of American Men
Sobering.
Female Sex Addiction
The Mental Illness Happy Hour podcast talks about things you don’t.
31 Day Prayer Challenge
Praying for others is a good practice to help you get out of your own head.
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!
Photo by Buzz Andersen on Unsplash