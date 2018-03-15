Are You Interested In Contributing To Dadding Depressed?

You may have noticed I changed my tagline. Well, I tweaked it.
When I started Dadding Depressed (almost a year ago!), the tagline was “a match for men in the dark.” Now, (don’t worry–I’m keeping that clever bit) it is “a story, a community, a match for men in the dark.”
Why the change? I started to see DD as less of soapbox and as more of a collaborative effort. This blog is, firstly, my story. But it also represents a community–a place for men (not just men) to learn they are not alone in their fights against the darkness. It is a safe online space on which we can converse, interact, and support one another. As a story and as a community, Dadding Depressed strives to be “a match for men in the dark” of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. And, yes, the word “match” is meant to have a double meaning.
I am inviting writers to actively take part in the dialogue on Dadding Depressed. If you are interested in contributing as a guest blogger, please fill out the form below.
Before committing, ask yourself these four questions:
- Are you willing to get personal? The posts that do best (both statistically and influentially) are the nitty-gritty. You don’t need to be a sage; just a story-teller. The most powerful way you can positively affect someone else’s story is by sharing YOUR own.
- Are you able to write 500-1,000 words? No one expects you to be an Ernest Hemingway, but you should be able to coherently write without going overboard.
- Are you open to my suggestions and edits? I’m not a grammar Nazi, but I like to look professional.
- Take a look through Dadding Depressed; are you confident you can contribute relevantly to the vision? What pieces best represent what you’d like to produce?
If you’re interested in contributing to Dadding Depressed, let me know!