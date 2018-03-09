A Magazine For Men (That’s Not Porn), Mental Health And Basketball, And Things To Do With Your Toddler

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

STAND Magazine

A magazine for men who give a damn. Check out the podcast too. Really fantastic stuff.

Everyone Is Going Through Something

Really good.

DeMar DeRozan on inspiring Kevin Love: ‘Made me feel pretty damn good’

Really, really good.

Indoor Activities For Toddlers

Something other than climbing precariously as to keep them busy.

Have A Problem With Porn?

There is a way out.

 

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

