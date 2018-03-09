A Magazine For Men (That’s Not Porn), Mental Health And Basketball, And Things To Do With Your Toddler

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.
STAND Magazine
A magazine for men who give a damn. Check out the podcast too. Really fantastic stuff.
Everyone Is Going Through Something
Really good.
DeMar DeRozan on inspiring Kevin Love: ‘Made me feel pretty damn good’
Really, really good.
Indoor Activities For Toddlers
Something other than climbing precariously as to keep them busy.
Have A Problem With Porn?
There is a way out.
Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!