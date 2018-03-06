Idolatry

Here is another poem from my personal site…one of my personal favorites. Does it inspire any thought?

D. Doug Mains / Freelance Writer

In my head I trusted;

Gave faith to reasoning.

For worlds of thought I lusted

And made the mind a king.

But, gaunt mind, learn to let

Wild faith trot his course

And cherish in that union met

Like bond ‘tween man and horse.

Desperate for desire,

And pleasure’s eye–my aim,

I fed a king of fire

And hungered for his flame.

But wildfire burning

There is good in his control,

To not be ash with yearning

But let refine the soul.

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com.

