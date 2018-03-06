D. Doug Mains / Freelance Writer

In my head I trusted;

Gave faith to reasoning.

For worlds of thought I lusted

And made the mind a king.

But, gaunt mind, learn to let

Wild faith trot his course

And cherish in that union met

Like bond ‘tween man and horse.

Desperate for desire,

And pleasure’s eye–my aim,

I fed a king of fire

And hungered for his flame.

But wildfire burning

There is good in his control,

To not be ash with yearning

But let refine the soul.