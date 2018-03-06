Here is another poem from my personal site…one of my personal favorites. Does it inspire any thought?
D. Doug Mains / Freelance Writer
In my head I trusted;
Gave faith to reasoning.
For worlds of thought I lusted
And made the mind a king.
But, gaunt mind, learn to let
Wild faith trot his course
And cherish in that union met
Like bond ‘tween man and horse.
Desperate for desire,
And pleasure’s eye–my aim,
I fed a king of fire
And hungered for his flame.
But wildfire burning
There is good in his control,
To not be ash with yearning
But let refine the soul.
2 thoughts on “Idolatry”
I love this! Thank you for posting. My husband and I analyzed it over dinner. Inspiring.
I would have loved to have heard that conversation!
