Suicide Warning Signs, Dumb Phone, More Coffee, And An Addiction To ‘The Office’

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

 

The Boys Are Not All Right

A good read to help make sense of broken boys.

This Beautifully Designed ‘Dumb Phone’ Might Be The Key To Curing Our Addiction To Apps

I’m thinking about getting one.

 

Suicide Warning Signs

A quick and easy way to help spot the signs.

 

What Makes Specialty Coffee So Special?

I’m a coffee snob. I write for a coffee company. Read what I write for a coffee company and become a coffee snob.

 

Can You Be Addicted To Watching ‘The Office’?

The bit about “The Office” being a coping mechanism for mental health issues was especially interesting.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

