Do You Believe In The Mission Of Dadding Depressed?

Categories Thoughts & Pondering, , , , , , , , , , Leave a Comment on Do You Believe In The Mission Of Dadding Depressed?

In 2016, 7 out of 10 suicides were men. I work tirelessly for those 7 men and now I’m asking you to join me!

Facebook is the top referrer to Dadding Depressed. Unfortunately, my boy, Z, changed some things and now it’s more difficult to spread the word on the social media platform. So I’m putting together this campaign to try and acquire 100 new Facebook likes in the month of March! It won’t be easy, but nothing ever is.

Join me? Here’s the deal:

Dadding Depressed March Madness

If DD has made an impact on you, and now you’re on board to help spread the word, try one (or three) of these approaches:

Thank you for reading, posting, and sharing! 

I wouldn’t ask this of you if I didn’t wholeheartedly believe in the mission of Dadding Depressed. 

Email me with any questions! doug@daddingdepressed.com

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s