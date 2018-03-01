Do You Believe In The Mission Of Dadding Depressed?

In 2016, 7 out of 10 suicides were men. I work tirelessly for those 7 men and now I’m asking you to join me!

Facebook is the top referrer to Dadding Depressed. Unfortunately, my boy, Z, changed some things and now it’s more difficult to spread the word on the social media platform. So I’m putting together this campaign to try and acquire 100 new Facebook likes in the month of March! It won’t be easy, but nothing ever is.

Join me? Here’s the deal:

Dadding Depressed March Madness

If DD has made an impact on you, and now you’re on board to help spread the word, try one (or three) of these approaches:

Thank you for reading, posting, and sharing!

I wouldn’t ask this of you if I didn’t wholeheartedly believe in the mission of Dadding Depressed.

Email me with any questions! doug@daddingdepressed.com

