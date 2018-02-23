Does The Fear Of Failure Lead To Suicide? Detroit Mansion, Moon Lamp, And How To Feed Your Parents

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

How Overcoming the Fear of Failure May Help Us Reduce Suicide

Man…yes.

Former Lions coach Jim Caldwell’s castle-like home lists for $2.5M

Here’s the deal: you buy it, I’ll bring beer.

7 Traits Kids Get From Their Fathers

Who says dads don’t do anything when it comes to making babies?!

How To Feed Your Parents

A friend of mine is releasing this book. Pre-order it!

Luna Book Lamp

Brings the Pagemaster and Neverending Story days back into your room.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

Photo by KiVEN Zhao on Unsplash

 

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

