Does The Fear Of Failure Lead To Suicide? Detroit Mansion, Moon Lamp, And How To Feed Your Parents

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.
How Overcoming the Fear of Failure May Help Us Reduce Suicide
Man…yes.
Former Lions coach Jim Caldwell’s castle-like home lists for $2.5M
Here’s the deal: you buy it, I’ll bring beer.
7 Traits Kids Get From Their Fathers
Who says dads don’t do anything when it comes to making babies?!
How To Feed Your Parents
A friend of mine is releasing this book. Pre-order it!
Luna Book Lamp
Brings the Pagemaster and Neverending Story days back into your room.
Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!
Photo by KiVEN Zhao on Unsplash