Does The Fear Of Failure Lead To Suicide? Detroit Mansion, Moon Lamp, And How To Feed Your Parents

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post. Here are a few of my favorite random links I’ve found lately.

Man…yes.

Here’s the deal: you buy it, I’ll bring beer.

Who says dads don’t do anything when it comes to making babies?!

A friend of mine is releasing this book. Pre-order it!

Brings the Pagemaster and Neverending Story days back into your room.

Share your favorite links with me, and if I dig em, I’ll post about it!

Photo by KiVEN Zhao on Unsplash

Advertisements