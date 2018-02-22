How To Respond To The Shade In Bennington’s Spotlight

Categories Thoughts & PonderingLeave a Comment on How To Respond To The Shade In Bennington’s Spotlight

Dadding Depressed Throwback Thursday Presents…

dadding depressed

If you didn’t know who Chester Bennington was before, you know now. Singer-songwriter of the California rock band, Linkin Park, was depression’s latest victim in the spotlight as news broke of the 41 year-old’s late suicide by hanging. Sorrow outpoured on social media as fans mourned the loss of an idol in sentimental status updates and cry-face emojis. Meanwhile, friends, band-mates, his wife and six kids likely wept and questioned the goodness of God.

He was a musician and singer-songwriter-turned-celebrity, but the shimmer of gold blinds the impressionable to the reality of Chester Bennington as a father, son, brother, friend, and a victim of drug and alcohol abuse and depression. The cultural elevation of influential people like him is a grave disservice as society raises them too high to find support. And when an idol falls, we are sobered once again by the realization of not only our own mortality…

View original post 680 more words

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s