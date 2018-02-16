Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post.
It feels like my job is to be an internet sponge. I soak up what’s going on in the world and then squeeze it out through my craft. As I work throughout the week, I stumble upon many valuable resources that don’t always find a home in a blog post. So, here are a few of my favorite ones that I’ve found lately.
The Best Way To Clean Your Butt
Because Dadding Depressed is all about the dirty topics.
Being Known
Seems legit.
The Myth That Mental Illness Causes Mass Shooting
This is a healthy read as we mourn another school shooting.
10 Best Free Stock Photo Websites
Because I’m not a photographer.
“Waving Through A Window”
One thought on “Being Known, How To Clean Your Butt, And The Role Of Mental Illness In Mass Shootings”
Sure appreciate the stock photo compilation – very helpful 🙂
