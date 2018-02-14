Valentine’s Day is today. Whether you’re madly in love over a romantic dinner or you’re the server who is single and has to work so she spits in the Cabernet, here are 5 quick tips from the Dadding Depressed archives to help you survive the day.
Get A Love Box
Save those Valentine’s Day cards because they just might come in handy later.
Send A Quick Text
Saying, “I love you,” doesn’t need to take up your whole day.
Say ‘I Love You, Man’
You don’t have to take him out for dinner or anything, but even if you don’t have a valentine, you can use today as an opportunity to express your appreciation to your best friends.
Beware The Backwards Compliment
Beware! Beware of the Backwards Compliment!
Know The ‘Why’ Of Social Media
FOMO, unhealthy comparisons, and pictures of your perfect friends with their perfect valentines can make you want to vomit. Don’t vomit. Repurpose social media.
2 thoughts on “5 Quick Tips For Surviving Valentine’s Day”
Nice post, particularly liked the reminder to love your buddies. 🙂 My number one tip (mostly for single people) is to appreciate the love you do have in your life, rather than mourning any perceived lack of love.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great tip! Thanks for taking the time to share.
LikeLiked by 1 person