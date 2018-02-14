5 Quick Tips For Surviving Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is today. Whether you’re madly in love over a romantic dinner or you’re the server who is single and has to work so she spits in the Cabernet, here are 5 quick tips from the Dadding Depressed archives to help you survive the day.

Get A Love Box

Save those Valentine’s Day cards because they just might come in handy later.

Send A Quick Text

Saying, “I love you,” doesn’t need to take up your whole day.

Say ‘I Love You, Man’

You don’t have to take him out for dinner or anything, but even if you don’t have a valentine, you can use today as an opportunity to express your appreciation to your best friends.

Beware The Backwards Compliment

Beware! Beware of the Backwards Compliment! 

Know The ‘Why’ Of Social Media

FOMO, unhealthy comparisons, and pictures of your perfect friends with their perfect valentines can make you want to vomit. Don’t vomit. Repurpose social media.

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

2 thoughts on “5 Quick Tips For Surviving Valentine’s Day

