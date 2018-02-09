How To Be Alone, Infinite Earths, And The Secrets Of Body Language

Wow. That picture is random. Well, so is this post.
It feels like my job is to be an internet sponge. I soak up what’s going on in the world and then squeeze it out through my craft. As I work throughout the week, I stumble upon many valuable resources that don’t always find a home in a blog post. So, here are a few of my favorite ones that I’ve found lately.
Removing Old, Bulky Shower Doors Is Much Easier Than You Think
Because if I need to know how someone else does too.
62 Of The World’s Most Beautiful Libraries
Long live the library!
Image Is Everything: The Secrets Of Body Language
It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.
Three Theories Of Infinite Earths
Nerd it out.
How To Be Alone
Think a link is worth it? Send it my way! Really…anything. If I dig it, I’ll share it!