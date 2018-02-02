Your Parenting Type, Robots Write Poems, And How To Be An Expert Worrier

Wow…that picture is random. Well, so is this post.
It feels like my job is to be an internet sponge. I soak up what’s going on in the world and then squeeze it out through my craft. As I work throughout the week, I stumble upon many valuable resources that don’t always find a home in a blog post. So, here are a few of my favorite ones that I’ve found lately.
-
Becoming An Expert Worrier
Because we all need help to be the best.
-
What Is My Parenting Style? Four Types Of Parenting
Don’t screw this up.
-
How To Move From Small-Talk To Big-Talk With Each Meyers-Briggs Personality
If you want to move past small-talk with me, now you know how. I’m an INFP. What are you?
-
Google Poetics
Poems by robots. Love it.
-
Be A Better Writer In 15 Minutes
Can’t go wrong with TED. Well, probably can, but this is so right.
Think a link is worth it? Send it my way! Really…anything. If I dig it, I’ll share it!