The DadWebsite Featured My 12 Things I Learned In 12 Months Of Fatherhood

Huge thanks to theDadWebsite for featuring this post of mine! Here are 12 Things I Learned In 12 Months Of Fatherhood.

A year ago, I hovered over a hospital bed while my wife pushed a nine-pound monster out of her body. He would soon haunt our nights with wails and moans and leech upon our days.

Today, I sit in my living room watching that same monster – now turned into a cherub of a one-year-old – walk, babble and play with trucks, blocks and noisy toys. No matter how wise a person is before they have kids, a parent is bound to learn a lot in the first year. I certainly did, anyway.

Here are a dozen things I learned in my first 12 months of parenthood.

Read the rest at THEDADWEBSITE!

 

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

