The Jackpot Marriage, An App For Couples, And Good Reason To Throw Your Kid

Wow…that picture is random. Well, so is this post.
It often feels like my job is to be an internet sponge. I soak up what’s going on in the world and then squeeze it out through my craft. As I work throughout the week, I stumble upon many valuable resources that don’t always find a home in a blog post. So, here are a few of my favorite ones that I’ve found lately:
-
Couple App
Couple is an app for…uh…couples. Get it all done in one spot.
-
21 Epigrams Every Man Should Live By
Wisdom stacked on wisdom just for you.
-
How To Grind Coffee To Make The Perfect Cup
I’m a coffee guru too, and I just got this gig writing for Virtuous Coffee. Subscribe, and they’ll send you consciously-sourced, singe-origin, whole-bean coffee, but don’t forget to read the blog!
-
If Your Husband Does These 10 Things, You Hit The Marriage Jackpot
Husbands, did your wife hit the jackpot? Think about it…really think about it. Did she? Tell me, really, did she? Mine did.
-
Daddy (Or Mommy) And Me At-Home Workout
For the homers of the world. Stay moving. Stay sane. My kid loved it.
Have good links? Send them my way! Really…anything. If I dig it, I’ll share it!