I had the honor of talking with Charlie King of Heroic Fatherhood about my story and the story behind Dadding Depressed. Watch, enjoy, and share! And ask questions in the comment section; I’ll be glad to answer honestly!
a match for men in the dark
One thought on “Have You Seen My Honest Interview With Heroic Fatherhood?”
Glad you’re not hiding behind the screen anymore! Next stop: The Ellen Show!
