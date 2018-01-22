Have You Seen My Honest Interview With Heroic Fatherhood?

I had the honor of talking with Charlie King of Heroic Fatherhood about my story and the story behind Dadding Depressed. Watch, enjoy, and share! And ask questions in the comment section; I’ll be glad to answer honestly!

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

