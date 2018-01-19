The Most Inspiring DD Blog Posts Of 2017

2017 was the year Dadding Depressed got its start. I’m so excited for the opportunity in 2018. Here are the top 5 most viewed posts of the last year.

1. How To Find Your Foreheadjuil-yoon-155233

The popularity of this post surprised me, but the right person shared it, I guess, and it’s gotten a ton of hits. In hindsight, I do think it’s a catchy title with applicable truth.

2. Are You Man Enough?man-gym-muscle-fitness-38908

The ideas in this post have been on my mind since…I don’t know…maybe 2010…? I was at a guys-only bonfire, and upon reflecting on the fact that I wasn’t a typical manly man, I landed on these three points. I am proud of this post and am grateful for the traction it’s gotten.

3. Mains Family Newsletter (And News Of An Avocado) 20748426_10210012074759256_5495512831556820184_o

When blogging, I like to provide a peephole into my family life rather than a picture window. This post, however, proved that people like the juicy stuff. I wrote this for my wife’s family newsletter, put it on here, and it got a ton of views.

4. Are We Just Talking About Talking About Mental Illness?mitchel-lensink-220106

This is my favorite piece thus far on Dadding Depressed. I love it. So much so that it will likely be the inspiration for the first chapter of an e-book….yep, I just planted that seed.

5. 31U: Lindseypablo (34)

People like the juicy stuff! And nothing says juicy like my wife answering personal questions on how she’s dealt with my mental illness. I love this series, and I hope to bring it back in 2018!

Did you have a favorite of 2017? Do tell. In the meantime, here’s to 2018!

