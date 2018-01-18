THE BEST OF DECEMBER

Categories Monthly Bests, , , , , , , Leave a Comment on THE BEST OF DECEMBER

  1. Mains Family Newsletter (And News Of An Avocado)

    20748426_10210012074759256_5495512831556820184_o

    “Isaiah started to say a few words which has been fun. He knows ‘mama’ and ‘dada’ and ‘hot’ and ‘yucky’ and ‘idiosyncratic.’ He is also learning how to disobey and rub peanut butter in his hair, forcing us to actually start parenting the little sinner.”

  2. What You Ought To Know About Antidepressants (From Someone Who Takes Them)simone-van-der-koelen-435823

    “From Tylenol to Morphine, thousands of medications are widely accepted as honorable remedies. So, why not antidepressants?

  3. I Rushed My Son To The ER, And It Was Hellsergio-rola-58407

    “If the mother-baby ward of the Sparrow Hospital is heaven, with the nurses, lifted by angel wings, gliding the halls and emitting blessings, then the ER is a blazing hell.”

  4. How To Love Someone With A Mental Illnesspexels-photo (2)

    “A question that comes up somewhat often when I’m talking with readers is how can I support a loved one who suffers from a mental illness?”

  5. Don’t Ask A Person With Depression Or Anxiety These Kind Of Questionspexels-photo-356079

    “Inquiries into a person’s life have the potential to do great good or cause deep wounds, and it all depends on what questions we ask and how we ask them.”

    Which was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below!

 

Photo by Jeremy Kovac on Unsplash

 

Advertisements

Published by Dadding Depressed

D. Doug Mains is a new dad conquering the darkness of depression and anxiety. A freelance writer based in East Lansing, Michigan, he maintains a blog geared toward men with mental illness at DaddingDepressed.com. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, or subscribe to his website. View his personal portfolio at DDougMains.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s