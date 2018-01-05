It often feels like my job is to be an internet sponge. I soak up what’s going on in the world and then squeeze it out through Dadding Depressed. As I work throughout the week, I stumble upon many valuable resources that don’t always find a home in a blog post. So, here are a few of my favorite ones that I’ve found lately:
-
Work, work, work, repeat
Do your time. Persist.
-
Dan Harris Knows All Your Excuses For Not Meditating
Meditating without Buddha.
The words do the work.
-
Teddy The Dog Talks
Blogger friend with a fun blog.
-
Steve Harvey says, “Jump.”
Steve Harvey preaches.
I love links! Share below your reads, videos, pictures…really, whatever. If I dig it, I’ll feature it!
2 thoughts on “Pastor Steve Harvey, Buddha-less Meditation, Talking Dogs And More”
Thanks for the shout out 🐶🐾
Definitely!
