Mains Family Newsletter (And News Of An Avocado)

My wife’s family releases a couple newsletters throughout the year. This is the latest one, and I thought I’d share.

Isaiah started to say a few words which has been fun. He knows “mama” and “dada” and “hot” and “yucky” and “idiosyncratic.” He is also learning how to disobey and rub peanut butter in his hair, forcing us to actually start parenting the little sinner. Fortunately, we have a great deal of parenting confidence from having been dog-owners for three joyous years. Wendell successfully barks at every person, car, animal, leaf, and silent fart while offering the sweetest vigorous hugs to any crawling thing or stray leg. He also learned how to climb on the table and devour food directly off of Isaiah’s high chair. Oh, but, don’t you worry your precious heart; all is fair. Isaiah eats the Diamond Naturals dog food straight from the bowl and dips his finger into the dog water to wash it down.

Everyday our house looks like a tornado rummaged through it, but we try to keep up. “It cleans up easy” is the statement I tell Lindsey every time she screams for a way out of the maze of baby toys, laundry, stank diapers, and dirty dishes. We haven’t been approached by AMC’s Hoarders yet, but we’re expecting a call soon.

We are finishing our basement…and by “we,” I mean Mike the toolman Konzman (my father-in-law). I haven’t actually done much except for follow his lead and soak up his wisdom like he’s Mr. Miyagi. Wax on, wax off, and someday I’m gonna kick some DIY ass. I’ve learned a lot from my sage of a father-in-law, and Linds and I are excited to have the extra space…hopefully before baby number two arrives.

Baby number two is the size of an avocado and is due May 31st. We are eager to meet the kiddo, but lately they have been kind of a punk, making Lindsey feel sick all the time and say things like “the world is against me” in the middle of the night. Hopefully, once the first trimester is over, she’ll feel better.

We’re going to let Isaiah name his little sibling so it will probably end up being mama, dada, hot, yucky, or idiosyncratic. He can’t actually say idiosyncratic.

All that said, we are keeping busy and getting busier, but it’s certainly all worth it.