A Holiday Handbook; 10 Reads To Help You Survive Thanksgiving

Family, friends, strained relationships, lots of people in a cramped space, and your Aunt’s awkwardly disgusting casserole all have a way of making the holiday season a bit daunting for those with a mental illness.

Fortunately, Dadding Depressed put together a holiday handbook for all the worst case scenarios! Here are ten Dadding Depressed articles to help you survive the holiday season.

And, because everybody loves Gifs, I added those.

For when you need a quick and easy way to say, “Thanks,” at Thanksgiving dinner,

For when you just don’t feel like reaching out to friends during the holidays…or really anyone at all,

For when you see that Facebook picture of your ex (looking better than ever) having a blast or you scroll past that Instagram post of all your friends making hand turkeys,

For when you need a moment to remember the moment,

For when you feel less-than in the face of the in-laws or the rich uncle or the successful friend,

For when the topic of mental illness comes up in conversation and you panic internally,

For when you need help to be yourself or maybe just admit you don’t care about the Lions,

And for when your depression and anxiety make it hard to actively love or be grateful for your friends and family,

Read How To Love Someone Without A Mental Illness

Happy Thanksgiving!

Love,

Doug of Dadding Depressed

Photo by Alison Marras on Unsplash